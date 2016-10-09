Tributes pour in for talented soccer player Dylan

Tributes have flooded in for a talented amateur footballer who was killed in a road accident.

Dylan Crossey, aged 15, died after being involved in a collision while riding his bike on Friday night.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Dylan, who lived in Chorley but also had family in Penwortham, played as a striker for Penwortham St Teresas FC and formerly Cadley FC.

A vigil was held on Saturday night in his memory and some matches were cancelled today as a mark of respect.

Penwortham St Teresas said in a statement:“Dylan made close to 100 appearances in a yellow shirt, playing a sport he loved so dearly and always represented the club with pride.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Penwortham St Teresa’s JFC are with Dylan’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Cadley FC tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the tragic loss of former Cadley player Dylan our thoughts & prayers with his family, friends & team mates.”

Longridge Town Juniors posted: “Everyone at Longridge Town Juniors would like to pass on their condolences to the teams and family of Dylan Crossey.

“A very talented striker with silky, mesmerising skills, very often tying knots in our defence. When we get news like this it hits us all in junior football. Hurts us all in our football community.”

At around 11pm on Friday night, Dylan was cycling along Chainhouse Lane towards Penwortham Way when he was involved in a collision with a silver 3 Series BMW vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Passers-by stopped and tried to comfort the teenager.

Dylan, who lived in Buckshaw Village, suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before he was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The teenager, who attended All Hallows Catholic High School, Penwortham, died on Saturday morning from his injuries.

Officers arrested a 42 year old man from New Longton on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody.

They have also recovered a silver BMW 3 Series from an address in New Longton.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson said: “Dylan has very sadly died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this collision and we are continuing our investigation into this tragic incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen a silver BMW 3 Series in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

“Similarly, if you have any other information that could assist with our on-going investigation I would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1316 of 7th October.

A vigil was held his memory at Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham, and some amateur soccer matches taking place today were holding a minute’s applause.