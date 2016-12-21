Tributes paid to Garstang optician Mark Pye

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful husband and brilliant dad” after he died suddenly.

The wife of popular 48-year-old Garstang optician Mark Pye, described him as “kind caring and compassionate” after he died on December 6.

Owner of Clare and Howard opticians on High Street in Garstang, the family of the dad-of-two said their final goodbyes at a funeral service on Friday at St Mary and St Michael’s Catholic Church.

His wife of almost 25 years, Gillian, says 2017 was meant to be a special year for the couple.

“May would have marked 25 years since we were married in 1992,” she said.

“We met in 1985 and have been together since I was 16 and him 17.”

Mark grew up on Joe Lane in Catterall before going to Garstang High School.

From school he joined Clare and Howard opticians at 16 years old.

When Mr Howard retired in 2007, Mark took over as the owner of the business as well as continuing his role as a dispensing and contact lens optician.

“We’ve had so many cards from family, friends and his patients who all described him as ‘kind’ ‘caring’ and ‘compassionate’,” Gillian said.

“He was always very outgoing and would try his hand at anything - and usually be pretty good at it too. He played a lot of football and badminton and made lots of friends doing so.

“There were lots of people from his badminton club at his funeral.”

He was also described at the funeral as “a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, son in law and brother in law”.

Donations were made in memory of Mark to The Adam Appeal and ‘CRY’ Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The Pye family, which also includes the couple’s two sons Bradley, 18, Ben, 15, originally lived in Cabus but recently moved to Garstang.

“Although my name is Gillian he has always called me ‘Gilly’ and I have always called him ‘Pyee’,” 47-year-old Gillian said.

“He was always so devoted to me and his family. A wonderful husband and a brilliant dad to the two boys. He will be missed dearly by all of his family.”