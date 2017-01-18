Tributes paid to former Mayor of Preston

Tributes have been paid to former Mayor of Preston and community leader Bill Tyson.

The former Conservative councillor, who represented Ashton ward from 1992 to 2011, died at the weekend aged 74.

Bill Tyson when he was made an alderman at Preston Town Hall

Mr Tyson, who was also an alderman and lived in Goosnargh, has been described as “always full of fun”.

Vicar of Preston Father Timothy Lipscomb, who will lead Mr Tyson’s civic funeral next Thurday, said his friend was a “lovable figure”, and an avid Preston North End fan.

He said: “He loved a party and he was mad on Benidorm. When he went there he used to sing My Way, so we’ve got to have that at the funeral.

“I used to call him Baron Hardup like in the pantomime Cinderella, because he always used to say ‘How much?’”

He described Mr Tyson as “traditional”, and said: “He was very popular at the council. He was a very fun mayor - I’ll never forget at the mayor’s ball he came down the stairs with his thumbs in the air and everyone was cheering and whistling.

“He was always half full rather than half empty, and he was always positive.”

A spokesman for Preston Council said: “Alderman Bill Tyson’s death is a loss for Preston. He was most recently an active member of the civic community, but also a former mayor and longstanding councillor.

“He will be missed by our councillors and staff.”