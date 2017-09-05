Tributes flood in for ex mayor Rose

One of Preston’s community stalwarts has passed away at the age of 82

Rose Kinsella, who was Mayor of Preston from 1998-99 and a councillor for St Matthew’s Ward for 11 years until 2002, passed away peacefully at her home in Preston last week, surrounded by her loves ones.

Rose Kinsella during her Community Gateway Association days

An honorary Preston alderman, Rose was a force for good in the community, a pioneer for affordable housing when chairing the Community Gateway Association (CGA) from 2005 until 2013.

Her efforts resulted in the road Kinsella Close being named after her, a result of CGA members’ campaign to honour her work.

Leader of Preston City Council, Peter Rankin, said: “I’ve known Rose for over 20 years since she first became a councillor in 1991.

“She was a lovely, warm person with a heart of gold. As mayor in 1998-99, the people she met in the course of her duties took to her straight away. In fact because it’s such a ‘people job’ she was probably one of the best mayors Preston has had in the recent past. She had the human touch.”

Rose Kinsella, centre, with Carol Rose Forrest and Rosie Green

St Matthew’s Ward councillors paid their respects. Coun Roy Leeming said: “Rose was a wonderful person and councillor and she represented the ward really well.

“She has always been a real supporter of the residents of St Matthew’s and she has been an inspiration to a lot of people.”

Coun Javed Iqbal said: “When I was a new boy on the block she really supported me. I sought her out for advice on many occasions; I really looked up to her.”

Coun Jade Morgan said: "Rose was an inspiration to many, including myself. She served as both a councillor and the mayor of Preston - but even when she finished, she went on to become the Chair of Community Gateway Association, which shows just how dedicated she was to her community and its residents.

"She will be greatly missed by the St. Matthew's Labour Party branch."

Preston MP Mark Hendrick said: “She always battled for people in need and had a heart of gold.”