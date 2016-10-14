Transporting you back with happy memories

My first picture today is a view of the idyllic past at Broughton crossroads.

We are told that when the Broughton by-pass road is completed, no longer will there be great hold-ups and queues’ of traffic.

Rev Ron October 12 2016 Broughton crossroads, Avenham Park and Knott End to Fleetwood Ferry

But I doubt if traffic will be as slow as on my first picture.

I knew that following my reference last week to Miller Park in Preston you would come up with stories and pictures about Avenham Park.

I am now in possession of the earliest black and white shot of the valley I have seen.

I will use it on some future occasion as well as your stories of going into Preston just to skate in the valley.

My second picture is that of a majestic steam locomotive on its way across the River Ribble into Preston Railway Station.

What lovely memories this will evoke for many of you I’m sure.

And while the locos are now of Virgin electric vintage, the view from a seat outside the cafe on Avenham Park is still splendid.

However, I cannot vouch for a rainbow, even with my collar the other way around’

Still on the theme of travel, my third picture which I have had for many years is that of the Knott End to Fleetwood Ferry.

When we as a family went to Blackpool for a weeks’ holiday when I was a youngster, a must for one day was a tram ride to Blackpool, a trip across the ferry to Knott End, chips at the cafe there, and then the return crossing and our walk back to our digs in Coronation Street for tea.

Never in those days did I think for one moment that one day I would be the Rural Dean of Garstang for six years with the Knott End Ferry stage in my patch.

Much water has flown down the Wyre since those early days but good memories remain.