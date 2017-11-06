Young biker with a ‘big heart’ killed in crash with car

Have your say

The funeral of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in London will be held tomorrow.

Eamon Karim, 23, died after a collision with a car at around 1pm on Friday, October 27, in Rectory Park, South Croydon.

The service and burial will be held at St Paul’s Church, Warton, at 2pm.

Mr Karim’s mother, Joan Plant, used Facebook to invite all his friends and family to attend the service, which she said would be a ‘day to remember in all our hearts’.

She had earlier said: “Our hearts are shredded. Rest in beautiful heaven, my child.”

Mr Karim’s sister, Ciara, described him as her ‘best friend, my big brother’, and added: “I love you more than you could ever know.”

The air ambulance was called out to help Mr Karim, the Evening Standard reported, but he died at the scene.

Described by a friend as having a ‘big heart’, he lived in Crystal Palance and hoped to become a barber, the Croydon Advertiser added.

It said tributes were left at the spot of the accident, including flowers, candles, and motorcycle helmets.