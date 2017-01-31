Work set to begin on resurfacing of M6

A £550,000 Highways England project which includes resurfacing sections of the southbound M6 between Forton Services and Broughton will get under way on Monday.

The work involves resurfacing across three lanes and the hard shoulder between the services south of junction 33 at Galgate and junction 32 at Broughton Interchange with the M55 – providing safer, smoother journeys for drivers.

Highways England project manager Peter Gee said: “This is routine work to tackle wear and tear along the carriageway. To minimise any inconvenience to drivers the carriageway will remain open at all times during the day with two lanes running.

“During the overnight work, one or two lanes will be open apart from a couple of overnight carriageway closures when we are resurfacing.”