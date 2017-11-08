Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into house

A 19 year-old woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving left the road and crashed into the wall of a house, say fire fighters.

Crews were called out to reports of an accident on Rawcliffe Road in St Michael's on Wyre at around 9.45pm on Tuesday November 7.

They arrived to find the car well alight after it had flipped over and landed back on its wheels in the front garden of a property.

Crew Manager Darren Gregson said: "We arrived to find the car well alight, but thankfully the driver managed to crawl out of the vehicle with an ankle injury.

"We used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to combat the fire.

"We also gave first aid to the patient and got her ready for transportation to hospital."

Ambulance services said they took the woman to hospital after she sustained a major trauma to her ankle and foot.

A spokesman said: "We took a woman to Royal Preston Hospital following a crash.

"She had suffered a major trauma to her ankle and foot and was bleeding heavily from the area."

The car was completely destroyed by the fire.