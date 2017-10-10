Woman suffers serious facial injuries after Bamber Bridge crash

Have your say

Two women were taken to hospital suffering with serious injuries after they were involved in a two car crash in Bamber Bridge, say police.

READ MORE: Water bug that hit 750,000 in Lancashire in 2015 was caused by 'structural defects' at Barnacre reservoir near Garstang

The accident happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, October 8 when a Mini Cooper and a Skoda Octavia collided on London Way close to Brownedge Road.

Police say the driver of the Mini, a 62-year-old woman from Whittle-le-Woods, suffered a broken arm, broken ankle and broken elbow. The Skoda driver, a 35-year-old woman from Clitheroe suffered serious facial injuries.

Both women were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for more than three and a half hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious road traffic collision in Bamber Bridge.

“Two vehicles have collided close to the junction with Brownedge Road and we are appealing for witnesses.

“If you saw what happened, or either vehicle in the area before the collision, contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference 1233 of October 8.