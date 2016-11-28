Woman injured in store car park crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision in Warton in which a woman was hurt

The incident happened at around 8.50am today when a Mazda 3 saloon pulled out of the Tesco Express car park on Lytham Road.

The car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was crossing from the nearside.

The pedestrian, a 64 year old woman, suffered suspected injuries to her pelvis, ribs and legs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

PS Steve Hardman of the Road Policing Unit said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of this collision and witnessed what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the collision can contact police on 101 quoting log 230 of November 28.