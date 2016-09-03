Warning after motorway smash caused Illuminations nightmare

Motorists have been warned to take greater care after a motorway smash injured 10 people and caused a Blackpool Illumination traffic nightmare.

Three cars collided at junction one of the M55 motorway at Fulwood just before 6pm on Friday, causing the road to be closed westbound while firefighters cut a casualty out of one of the vehicles.

One lane was reopened at around 7pm, with lanes two and three reopening around 7.45pm but long delays caused misery for travellers heading to the Illuminations switch on event in Blackpool.

The accident caused a knock-on affect resulting in long delays on the A6 north and south between Broughton and Preston and on the M6 with long delays reported as far back as junction 30.

Commenting on ourwebsite, Dreams69 said: “I was the first on the scene. Guys just take it easy when driving keep mindful of other drivers.

“It was caused by a driver veering to the middle lane causing one of the vehicles to swerve into the third lane, causing the crash. Stay safe.”

Becky Parker Bishop said: “I witnessed this driving home from work. The car came across the central reservation right in front of me. I was totally shaken I missed being hit by a second.”