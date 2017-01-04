UPDATE: Whittingham man who died after falling ill at wheel is named

A man in his eighties who died after he apparently fell ill at the wheel of his car near Preston has been named by police.

Police say 82 year old Richard Hall from Whittingham was the driver of the Perodua vehicle that crashed yesterday in Cumeragh Lane, Whittingham and collided with a hedge.

Richard was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The road was blocked in both directions for some time. Police say no other vehicle was involved and no-one else was injured.

A spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 2pm [on 4 January] to Cumeragh Lane, At this stage it appears a man in his eighties may have been taken ill at the wheel on a slight left-hand bend.

“It looks like it drifted across to the opposite carriageway and into a hedge.

“He was taken to the RPH by air ambulance but sadly he was pronounced dead there.

“It appears the man was a local resident from Whittingham.”