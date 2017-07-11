UPDATE: Severe delays reported after serious crash

Several roads have been closed following a serious collision in Yealand Conyers.

Emergency services attended the incident on the A6 following the crash at around 9am this morning.

Drivers are experiencing delays on the M6

Police have said that the A6 is currently closed between Rose Acre Lane and Snape Lane due to an ongoing incident.

The road is expected to be closed for a lengthy period of time and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck in stop start traffic with severe delays reported as far back as bamber bridge on the northbound M6.