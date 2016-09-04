UPDATE: Serious HGV crash closes motorways

A crash involving a jack-knifed lorry is set to disrupt traffic on motorways around Preston until around 3pm.

The accident, which happened around 9am, has closed the M6 southbound between junctions 32 at Broughton and 31a at Fulwood.

Highways England say it is a “serious collision” and that the M55 is also closed eastbound from junction 1 to the M6.

North West Motorway police have confirmed the carriageway is blocked by a HGV they are struggling to move, with pictures from the scene show the lorry crashed through the central reservation and at least two cars damaged.

The police have stated there are no serious injuries.

As well as congestion on the M6, there are reports of traffic building up between junctions 1 and 3 of the M55.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use diversions.