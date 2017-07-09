UPDATE: Road reopened following serious crash

A major road in the Chorley area is now re-open after a serious accident.

A collision involving what has been described as “multiple” vehicles occurred on West Way, Euxton early this afternoon, and a number of people have been injured.

Lancashire Police tweeted a warning to drivers to be aware after the temporary road closure in Euxton on Sunday at around 1.15pm.

The road was temporarily closed at the roundabout with Southport Road and the junction of Chancery Road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

However, traffic is now flowing freely.

Police say they are looking to release more details about the accident in due course.

Officers are investigating the matter.