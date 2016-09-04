UPDATE: M6 disruption expected to remain for ‘most of the day’ after HGV crash

A crash involving a jack-knifed lorry is set to disrupt traffic on motorways around Preston ‘for most of the day’.

Highways England said lane four of the southbound M6 between J32 at Broughton and J31a at Fulwood will remain closed for several hours to allow for the barrier to be repaired.

It was damaged at around 9am when a lorry jack-knifed and crashed through the central reservation.

At least two cars were also damaged in the crash, but police said there were no serious injuries.

The M55 was also affected, with a temporary closure eastbound from junction 1 to the M6.