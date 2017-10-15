UPDATE: M6 closed both ways after two-vehicle collision

The M6 has been shut in part of Lancashire following a crash.

The Highways Agency said there had been a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, leading to all three lanes being closed in both directions between junction 35 at Carnforth and junction 36 at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cumbria police were called to the scene. They said in a statement: "Officers were called at 2.59pm to reports of the incident, which involves a car and a van, between Junctions 35 and 36, northbound on the M6.

"The M6 has been closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 35. The northbound carriage way may be closed longer than the south whilst emergency services are at the scene.

"Motorists are currently asked to avoid the area."

Officers said normal traffic conditions were expected by around 7.30pm. Motorists have reported long tailbacks.