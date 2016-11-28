UPDATE: Line reopened but major delays still affecting train services to Manchester

Some train services to Manchester are delayed or have been cancelled following an earlier train derailment in Eccles.

The line between Manchester and Eccles / Salford Crescent has now reopened.

Delays are however, still affecting trains run by the operators Northern and Arriva Trains Wales and First Transpennine Express.

According to National Rail Enquiries the affected routes are:-

Leeds / York / Newcastle - Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Victoria - Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Piccadilly - Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Piccadilly – Preston / Blackpool North

Manchester Piccadilly – Chester / Llandudno / Holyhead

Manchester Piccadilly – Edinburgh / Glasgow

Manchester Piccadilly – Barrow / Windermere

Manchester Airport - Liverpool Lime Street / Southport / Blackpool North

Travellers are being advised that a ticket acceptance is in place and travellers may use their rail tickets on the following alternative routes:

Virgin Trains between Manchester Piccadilly / Chester / Warrington Bank Quay / Wigan North Western and Crewe

East Midlands Trains and TransPennine Express services between Warrington Central and Manchester Piccadilly

Northern via any reasonable route

Disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

For more information please see here.

For more top stories:

22-year-old man killed in lorry collision on new bypass is named



