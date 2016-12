Traffic was delayed on Flensburg Way after an accident this morning (8 December).

Police were called to the accident at around 7.50am about 200 yards past the roundabout towards Leyland.

Two vehicles, a Ford Focus and an Audi A6, were involved in the crash.

Commuters reported long delays and queuing traffic between Earnshaw Bridge in the direction of the M65 and M6.

The vehicles have been recovered and there were no major injuries reported.