Commuters are being warned of a partial closure of the M6 at Lancaster because of an overturned caravan.

Highways England were made aware of the problem at around 1.20pm, and report that two lanes are blocked on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 34.

Police have been called. No details of any injuries have been announced.

There are said to be delayed of up to 40 minutes in the area.