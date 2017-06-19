Two suffer serious injuries after motorway smash

Two people were taken to hospital following a serious collision yesterday on the northbound M6, say police.

A 38-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected head and shoulder injury and his passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was airlifted with suspected abdominal, leg and neck injuries and a possible fractured hip.

None of the injuries sustained in the accident are thought to be life threatening, confirmed police.

Emergency services were called to the accident between junctions 33 and 34 at around 10.45am on June 18 following the collision between a motorbike and a Skoda Yeti.

The northbound carriageway was completely blocked and traffic on the southbound carriageway was halted to enable an air ambulance to land on the highway.



Police are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch on 101 quoting log reference 564 of June 18.

