Two people taken to hospital after M55 crash

One lane of the M55 was closed after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between J1 at Preston and J3 at Kirkham, where a car was on its side just off the motorway.

Three fire crews attended and said there was one casualty trapped inside the car, and one person who had got out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters released the trapped person and both were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The crash happened just before 9pm on Monday, and crews were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

The road reopened shortly afterwards.