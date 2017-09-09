Two-car crash outside Nissan garage

Two cars collided outside the Nissan garage on Strand Road, say police.
Officers attended the incident involving a black Renault Espace and a silver Ford Fiesta on Strand Road at around 9.15pm on September 7.
A police spokesman said: "We were called out to a minor injuries collision at the bottom of Fishergate Hill involving two cars.
"One of the cars had children in it but it is not thought that anybody suffered serious injuries."
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.