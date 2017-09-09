Two-car crash outside Nissan garage

Two cars collided outside the Nissan garage on Strand Road, say police.

Officers attended the incident involving a black Renault Espace and a silver Ford Fiesta on Strand Road at around 9.15pm on September 7.

Police were called to the scene of the accident

A police spokesman said: "We were called out to a minor injuries collision at the bottom of Fishergate Hill involving two cars.

"One of the cars had children in it but it is not thought that anybody suffered serious injuries."