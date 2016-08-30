Tributes pour in to ‘lovely’ man, 35, killed in crash

Tributes have flooded in after a man was killed in a crash outside Preston.

The 35-year-old man, named locally as Nick Farrimond, had been by the road in Whitestake in the early hours of Monday, when he was hit by a car.

Police said he suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene. It is believed he had been waiting for a taxi.

Messages of love and support have now been posted on social media, paying tribute to Nick.

On the Facebook page of Lostock St Gerards FC, a message said: “All at LSGFC are heartbroken at the news that one of our top supporters, Nick Farrimond has passed away.

“Taken away far too soon. RIP, we will raise a glass to you pal.”

Emma Walker posted: “I spent most of my childhood growing up with both Nick and Tom when at their grandma’s house I should have stayed in touch r.i.p. Nicky (what we use to call you) sleep well, deepest sympathy to all the family thinking of you all.”

Robin Stopford said: “So sad to hear this. Remember Nick well. Thoughts and prayers with all family and friends.”

Jane Kitchen added: “Such a tragedy, top bloke, my thoughts are with his family RIP.”

Alan Love said: “Such a lovely bloke, had time to talk to everyone, such a loss, RIP Nick, top man.”

Katrina Gostelow added: “Hearts go out to Nicks family - such a sad loss”, while Jane Haslam said: “RIP Nick rest easy.”

A 32-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, and was in custody yesterday.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Contact police on 101, quoting log reference 0067 of August 29.