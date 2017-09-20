Trespassers come in all shapes and sizes

We are often told that crossing railway tracks is a dangerous act reserved to the younger population.

But an update on social media from British Transport Police Lancashire has shone light on how risks are being taken by people of all ages.

Taking to Twitter, the policing team for Lancashire, south Cumbria, and North West rail routes posted a photo of two elderly individuals crossing the tracks of a local station.

They said: "Looking at our account you could be forgiven for thinking it's all kids trespassing. Not so. We've got 70-year-olds at it too."

According to their Twitter account, the incident happened at a Garsdale railway station in Cumbria.

British Transport Police Lancashire confirmed that they had spoken to the two individuals. They tweeted: "We spoke to them today. They struggled on the ballast with heavy shopping. And there's non-stopping regular freight with 70mph line speed.

"It's easy to underestimate how hard it is to walk on ballast and the need for sturdy boots to avoid twisting ankle."