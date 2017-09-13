Tram disruption after storm Aileen

Some trams in Blackpool are experiencing delays after storm Aileen caused damage to the network, says Blackpool Transport.

Trams on the southbound route were forced to terminate at Manchester Square earlier this morning after the overhead line was damaged.

Engineers closed the section of line between Manchester Square and Starr Gate while they made repairs, although some issues and delays are still on-going.

A spokesman for the company said: "Some trams are experiencing delays due to earlier issues with the overhead line. We're working to get all trams back on time."

More follows.