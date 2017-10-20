Trailer fire causes motorway closure

A motorway was closed after a trailer caught fire near on the M6, say fire services.

Crews were called out to junction 29 for the M65 at around 3.40pm on Thursday, October 18.

Firefighters from Bamber Bridge and Leyland attended a fire involving a low loader trailor.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We tackled the fire using breathing apparatus, one hose reel, foam and and environmental grab pack.

"The Motorway was closed for a short period whilst firefighters awaited the arrival of the Highways agency and Police who put traffic control measures in place.

"Crews were at the scene for several hours to monitor temperatures and ensure that there were no dangerous hot spots remaining."

Nobody was injured during the incident.