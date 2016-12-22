Traffic marshalls to be on hand in Preston during post-Christmas sales

Traffic marshalls are to continue directing traffic in the centre of Preston during next week’s post-Christmas sales.

Thousands of motorists have been fined for flouting new controversial bus lane rules on the city’s Fishergate, which were introduced at the end of October.

Two schemes were brought in by Lancashire County Council - one to prevent motorists turning right at the top of Butler Street, and the other to stop drivers using a section of Preston’s busiest shopping street between 11am and 6pm.

Traffic marshalls have been on duty directing motorists to help avoid fines, and they will be in place on Boxing Day and December 27.

County Hall bosses confirmed there can be up to four marshalls in the city centre, working from 11am to 6pm to match the restrictions.

They are due to work every day in the run up to Christmas, as well as Monday and Tuesday next week.

Lancashire County Council is footing the bill for the marshalls, although wouldn’t give a cost for “commercial reasons”.

The service is being provided by private company Ventbrook Ltd.

Daniel Herbert, highways network manager, said: “The marshals are there to help to assist drivers and pedestrians to become more familiar with the changes to the road layout.

“The sales period after Christmas is usually busy, so the marshals will continue to work during this time.”

Meanwhile, Chorley Council is putting stewards on its busy town centre car parks to help direct motorists to spaces.

They will be out on Friday and Saturday, 9am to 4pm, mainly on the Flat Iron, Portland Street, Friday Street and Hollinshead Street car parks.

The council is urging visitors to find an alternative to the busy Flat Iron.