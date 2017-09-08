Three injured in Dickson Road crash

Three people were injured after two cars collided on Dickson Road, say ambulance services.

Emergency services were called to the accident outside the Co Op at around 9.20am on September 8.

Crews made the vehicles safe while paramedics assessed the patients.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between two cars.

"We didn't have to cut anyone from their cars and after an assessment by the paramedics the occupants were able to exit their cars.

"A man complained of a neck injury.

"Firefighters made the scene safe and ensured there weren't any spillages on the road."

Ambulance services confirmed that the accident was treated as a "minor injury" incident and that nobody was taken to hospital.