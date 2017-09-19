Star cars at the Frankfurt Motor Show

Ferrari, Porsche and Bugatti were just some of the big-name brands unveiling their latest luxury sports cars at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
The International Motor Show, in German known as the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung is the world's largest motor show.
It is Germany's most important car event, where new models and outrageous concept cars vie for the spotlight.
We take a look at the best of the best
