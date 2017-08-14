Spectacular in the skies is one of busiest ever

Tourism leaders have hailed this year's Blackpool Air Show as one of the busiest ever.

Early figures show more than 100,000 people reportedly turned out to watch the two-day aviation extravaganza in the skies over the Promenade.

Crowds pack onto the Promenade for Blackpool Air Show 2017

But spectators have claimed the packed Promenade was filled with even more people that ever before.

Exact figures will not be gathered by tourism body Visit Blackpool until later in the year.

Visitors and local residents enjoyed an action-packed programme of displays, featuring the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Breitling Wingwalkers and the world-famous Red Arrows headlining both days' events.

This year was the first time air show favourites the Red Arrows performed on both days of the event, with viewers giving the show a rapturous reception.

Blackpool Council deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said: "Moving the Air Show from its usual Sunday and Monday to Saturday and Sunday meant that even more people got the opportunity to see this fantastic free entertainment.

"It was by far and away the busiest weekend we have witnessed in Blackpool this summer.

"We have to give enormous credit to all the pilots who showed off their incredible skills and talent, giving the tens of thousands of people attending the event an opportunity to witness some thrilling aerobatics.

"I’m very proud of everyone who took part to make the 108th annual air show a very special occasion."

In addition to the spectacular in the skies, there were stalls and displays on the ground, including the Red Arrows ground team, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion among many more.

Blackpool Air Show took flight in 1909 - and was the first official air show ever staged in the UK.

The 2018 show has been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12.