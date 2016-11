There were severe delays affecting traffic at Singleton junction this morning after traffic lights failed due to a power cut at around 8.00am.

Long delays affected traffic around the Mains Lane area after electricity supplies were interrupted to hundreds of homes and businesses.

The lights went out in areas of Thornton, Cleveleys and Bispham at around 7.20am today. The cut lasted just a second in some places but a number of homes and businesses are understood to still be without power.

Red more here