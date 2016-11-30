Road repair fund to fill thousands of potholes

Transport chiefs on the Fylde coast will get money to repair thousands of potholes over the next year.

Blackpool Council is in line to receive £106,000 from the Department of Transport as part of a £70m pot to repair the nation’s roads in 2017/18.

The money is enough to fill 2,000 potholes in the resort, based on government estimates of £53 per pothole.

Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for roads in Fylde and Wyre will get £1.7m, enough to fill more than 32,000 potholes, it was announced. Transport secretary Chris Grayling (pictured) said the cash was on top of £1.3bn of road improvement funding outlined during the Chancellor’s Autumn statement last week.

He said: “This is a government that steps up, not back which is why we are investing record amounts into improving our roads across the country.

“This investment is over and above the £23bn we are spending to get motorists to their destinations quickly, more easily and safely.”

Other funding announced by the Department for Transport this week includes £925m to tackle congestion and provide upgrades on local roads as well as £220m for Highways England to combat congestion on motorways and major A roads.

As part of a ‘highways maintenance block allocation’ £1m is set to be spent in Blackpool while a further £20m has been earmarked for the Lancashire County council area.

Mr Grayling added: “The schemes are focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future, removing the barriers to help make an economy that works for everyone.”