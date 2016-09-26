Road is reopened following fatal crash

Whalley Road in Clitheroe has been reopened following a fatal crash in the early hours of this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 28-year-old man died following the collision which happened at around 1-15am.
A silver Volkswagen Golf travelling east along Whalley Road in the direction of the A59 was involved in a collision with a lorry.
The driver of the Golf, the 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed this morning causing traffic chaos and gridlock.
PS David Hurst, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sadly died as a result of this collision and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information that could assist with our investigation to contact us.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 65 of September 26th.