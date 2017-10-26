Road closed in both directions in Hapton after 'serious accident'

A road has been closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle accident in Hapton, say police.

The A679, Burnley Road and Accrington Road, is currently closed in both directions.

Police received reports of the accident shortly before 6am on Thursday, October 26.

The closure is affecting traffic between Accrington and Burnley.

A spokesman for the police said: "The road has been closed following a serious accident. The closure is expected to be in place for quite some time and drivers should seek alternative routes."

