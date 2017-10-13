Road closed by Preston Docks after crash

A road by Preston Docks has been closed this morning following a crash involving a police car, say police.

The two car crash, which involved a green Vauxhall and a BMW X5 police car, happened on Mariners Way at around 8.45am near to the Morrisons.

Some buses have been diverted and part of the car park at Morrisons has been closed.

Ambulance services said treated one man in his forties who is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.