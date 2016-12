A road has been closed after a HGV took the wrong route from the motorway and damaged a bridge say police.

The HGV hit the bridge on Crescent Drive in Hest Bank yesterday afternoon (14 December).

The road remains closed following the accident

Two large stone sections from the bridge were pushed onto the path below that runs by Lancaster Canal.

The road remains closed in both directions this morning following the accident.

Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes.