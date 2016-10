Part of a main road was closed after a crash involving three cars and a bus.

Emergency services were called to Leyland Road in Penwortham at about 7.15pm on Sunday, following the smash.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance, with what was described as “minor injuries”.

The bus was not damaged, but the three other vehicles had to be recovered.

The road was closed in both directions, and was reopened at 8.45pm.

No arrests were made.