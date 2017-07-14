Preston's railway station has been nominated in a search for the worst new building

Preston Railway Station’s new Butler Street entrance has been nominated for an unwanted award.

Preston’s grade II listed railway station was designed by Cooper and Tullis and completed in 1880.

Operator Virgin Trains has now replaced the Butler Street entrance with a “contrasting structure to create a more modern and passenger friendly environment”.

But it has now been nominated for the Carbuncle Cup, a national search by BD Online for the worst new building.

Observers have describeding the new building as an “eyesore”, “hideous”, “a joke” and “planning gone mad”.

Nominator Steve Webberley described it as a “deadening cake tin slapped on its side”.

He said: “This fractured geometric lean-to would seem out of date 10 years ago.

It isn’t even that well-planned inside. The relationship with the window line of the brick station is laughable.”

BD Online is publishing a shortlist of contenders at the end of August.