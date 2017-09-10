Preston roadworks update

The news that the £32m Broughton Bypass is set to open in October was welcomed by commuters around Preston this week.

And drivers who have struggled through the roadworks on Blackpool Road (at the New Hall Lane junction), Tithebarn Street and London Road will be pleased to hear that these works have already been completed, according to Lancashire County Council.

Drivers in Preston will breathe a sigh of relief when the new bypass opens in October

But with more a further 17 roads in Preston set to be affected by new roadworks starting soon, it seems that drivers will need to be patient a little while longer.

Three-way lights are scheduled to be installed on Lightfoot Lane on Monday September 11 to allow for manhole cable work.

And work is due to be carried out between September 12 and 13 on Whittingham Lane by BT which will require two-way signals.

Temporary traffic lights are also set to be put in place on Wychnor by BT between September 11 and 12.

A spokessman for Lancashire County Council said: "Around £19m of planned maintenance to highways [in Lancashire] has already been agreed this year.

"We do much of this work during the better weather over the summer months, to take advantage of the roads being quieter when the schools are off to try to minimise disruption.

"Recent weeks have been a busy period for these roadworks and we hope people are now seeing the results with better road surfaces in many places.

"We're also looking forward to being able to open the new Broughton Bypass next month, and see the benefits that brings in terms of better journeys around the north of Preston."

For a full list of work scheduled to take place in Preston according to the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin, please use Ctrl+F and search for a road name below.

Details of roads in Preston where permits have been issued to allow roadwork to take place according to Lancashire County Council's Roadworks bulletin as of September 10 2017

Brunswick Place

Description Dig down to determine cause of carriageway depression

Dates 10/09/2017 - 14/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Outside Number 7

Channel Way

Restrictions Lane closure

Description 40m telecommunications tower located at preston port way is to be painted, during the painting arqiva will also be installing full environmental protection netting. The tower is very close to the highway, so due to the highway being in the high risk drop zone of the tower arqiva have decided that a highway lane closure will be necessary.

Dates 04/09/2017 - 01/10/2017

Operator

Location Channel Way, Preston

Cottam Way

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Widening of existing footway to form cycleway, installation of toucan crossings and traffic signals with associated infrastructure, construction of new footways, linear drainage, traffic calming, vehicular entrances into new development, construction of pedestrian islands, street lighting and road markings

Dates 03/04/2017 - 02/10/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Cottam Way Fm Jnctn Of Lead Road - 120M Before Jctn Tom Benson Way

Cow Hill

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Give and take

Description Ribbleton 360379 - to build new soft/ unsurfaced joint box in verge

Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator BT

Location O/S Old Field Farm On Cow Hill

Cromwell Road

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Lay approx 100m duct in footway& 10m in carriageway

Dates 04/09/2017 - 08/09/2017

Operator Virgin Media

Location From Hamilton Road To Adj To 73

Dale Street

Work StatusIn Progress

RestrictionsPriority working

DescriptionOpen cut excavation to install logger box to monitor flow of sewer works on behalf of united utilities

Dates10/09/2017 - 10/09/2017

OperatorUnited Utilities Water Limited

LocationSide Of 6 Church Street

Dundonald Street

Restrictions Give and take

Description Repair defective reinstatement in footway

Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Outside Number 13

Durton Lane

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Works associated with broughton bypass

Dates 27/01/2017 - 31/10/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location From The A6 Garstang Road To Just Beyond The M55 Bridge

Eastway

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Install new entrance and signalise the junction and all accociated works

Dates 08/06/2017 - 11/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Jun Lightfoot Lane. Barrett Site

Eaves Lane

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Catforth - 8 - 401702 - build joint box and duct - to build new jrc4 joint box and lay approx 110m of duct 54/56 in carraigeway

Dates 04/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From Opp The Croft To Home Land Eaves Lane On Eaves Lane

Edward Street

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Safe working whilst construction works take place - see licence 5509

Dates 31/10/2016 - 31/10/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Jct Corporation Street For 55 Metres

Egerton Road

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged 600 x 600 clean water manhole frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in carriageway

Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location At The Side Of Number 28 Pedders Lane, Close To The Junction

Fylde Road

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Surface dressing, one day within closure period.

Dates 24/08/2017 - 05/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Fylde Street To Start Of Dual Carriageway

Garstang Road

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Works associated with broughton bypass

Dates 21/01/2016 - 31/08/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location M55 Junction 1 To Church Lane

Garstang Road

RestrictionsTwo-way signals

Description Immediate works to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by uu. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on water main in footway carriageway

Dates 06/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Outside Number 730

Haighton Green Lane

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Ribbleton - 360449 - duct overlays - civils - overlay - lay approx 82m of duct 54/56 in soft/ unsurfaced to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Dates 06/09/2017 - 08/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From The Entrance Of Haighton Manor To Approx 82M South West On Haighton Green Lane

Halfpenny Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Installation of sw & rising main down highway, upgrade of foul pipeline. Instalation of manholes to suit. Works within footway,carriageway & verge. Tm: road closure (access only)

Dates 26/06/2017 - 18/12/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location From Whittingham Road To Outside 16

Hope Street

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Give and take

Description Immediate works to prevent unplanned interruption of service provided by uu - make safe to void in carriageway

Dates 05/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Outside Car Park / Rear Of 32 Edward Street

Hoyles Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Stop / Go boards

Description Ashton on ribble 423775 - remedial works - to clear internal defect in verge

Dates 10/09/2017 - 10/09/2017

Operator BT

Location In C/W From Opp 187 To 201 Hoyles Lane

Lea Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Installation of new lv cable, opencut to feed new site. 2 way lights po ref key/139

Dates 04/09/2017 - 14/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location New Development Adj Smiths Arms - Lea Lane

Lea Road

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Traffic signals required to allow construction vehicle to enter/leave site. Both lights will be set permanently to green permanently except for when deliveries are taking place in which case both lights will be turned to red for no more than two minutes.

Dates 02/02/2017 - 02/07/2018

Operator Network Rail -Promoters National

Location At The Railway Bridge

Marsh Lane

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Road closure to enable safe working on construction site

Dates 31/10/2016 - 31/10/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location From Jct With Corporation Street To Car Park Entrance

New Hall Lane

Restrictions Give and take

Description Drainage dig down and investigation due to major road collapse

Dates 04/09/2017 - 08/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Outside 526

Pedders Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Signal head - permit for information only - no fee to be charged - works relate to permit reference hz101 520001776819-0010

Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location At The Junction Of Egerton Road

Ring Way

Restrictions Lane closure

Description Pre-surface dressing patching. Operating between 09:00 and 15:00 to minimise disruption. Full length of scheme from church road to frenchwood avenue.

Dates 26/07/2017 - 26/07/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Church Road To Stanley Street

Scotch Green Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Brock - 399047 - duct overlays - lay approx 155m of duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Dates 28/08/2017 - 11/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From The Junction Of Bilsborrow Lane To App 155M Ne On Scotch Green Lane

Stanley Street

Restrictions Lane closure

Description Pre-surface dressing patching. One day on site, operating between 09:30 and 15:00.

Dates 26/07/2017 - 26/07/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Ring Way To New Hall Lane

Strand Road

Restrictions Stop / Go boards

Description Surface dressing- the process should take 1-2 days but the process is affected by weather and plant problems so a 1 month period is required

Dates 22/06/2017 - 20/07/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Broadgate To Guild Way

Strand Road

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Surface dressing. It is necessary to provide a road closure, 20:00 to 06:00, for three nights in order to complete these works safely and efficiently. These works remain weather dependent and flexible diversion via strand road, marsh lane, ring way, corporation street, fishergate hill, liverpool road, leyland road, golden way, guild way, channel way and junction road.

Dates 22/08/2017 - 30/09/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Broadgate To Guild Way

Sylvancroft

Restrictions Give and take

Description Build new ducts, chambers, swept tees, vmsd1 cabinets.

Dates 30/08/2017 - 06/10/2017

Operator Virgin Media

Location From Outstide Number 1 To Number 133 Sylvancroft

Whittingham Lane

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Broughton, lancashire - 430938 - other - new site provision - lay approx 100m of duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From S/O 208 To Opp 203 On Whittingham Lane

Whittingham Lane

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Immediate works to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by uu. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on apparatus in footway carriageway

Dates 08/09/2017 - 14/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Outside Number 87A

Whittingham Road

Work Status In Progress

Restrictions Stop / Go boards

Description Surface dressing. One day on site within proposed window.

Dates 12/06/2017 - 12/07/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location Halfpenny Lane To Ribble Valley Boundary

Whittingham Road

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Installation of sw & rising main down highway, upgrade of foul pipeline. Instalation of manholes to suit. Works within footway,carriageway & verge. Tm: road closure (access only)

Dates 26/07/2017 - 18/12/2017

Operator Lancashire County Council

Location From Derby Road To Half Penny Lane

Woodplumpton Road

Restrictions Priority working

Description Locate and excavate 1 blockage in existing duct remedial wk in cway

Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017

Operator BT

Location Permit Req In Cway Outside 84, Woodplumpton Road Remedial Wk Only

ABOUT TO START - Details of roads in Preston where permits have been issued to allow roadwork to take place according to Lancashire County Council's Roadworks bulletin as of September 10 2017

Blackpool Road

Restrictions Lane closure

Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged clean water hydrant frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in footway

Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location 318

Catforth Road

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Catforth - 421008 - other - new site provision - excavate and lay 170m duct and build 2 new joint boxes in fw and verge from existing jrc14 to new site entrance

Dates 11/09/2017 - 13/09/2017

Operator BT

Location Opp The Junction Of Green Lane To Opp Tan Pit Farm On Catforth Road

Colwyn Place

Restrictions Give and take

Description Outside 1a and 1b colwyn place

Dates 11/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator National Grid Gas Plc

Location Lay New Gas Main And 2 X New Gas Services 10M From Main Infarsidefootway

Cross Street

Restrictions Give and take

Description Lay new domestic service 2m from main in near side footway

Dates 12/09/2017 - 14/09/2017

Operator National Grid Gas Plc

Location Outside 19 Cross Street

Cross Street

Restrictions Give and take

Description Excavate joint bay with up to 7 metres of track in footway for new supply to property

Dates 15/09/2017 - 22/09/2017

Operator Electicity North West

Location Outside 19

Hillcrest Avenue

Restrictions Give and take

Description Replace 1 x bt pole

Dates 11/09/2017 - 13/09/2017

Operator BT

Location Hillcrest Ave O/S 12 (Ingol), Hillcrest Avenue

Hoyles Lane

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Ashton on ribble - 423681 - other - new site provision - excavate and lay 155m duct in fw/cw/verge from existing jrc14 to new site entrance

Dates 14/09/2017 - 20/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From O/S 268 To The Junction With Sidgreaves Lane On Hoyles Lane

Inglewhite Road

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Garstang 359799 - blockages - excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw/verge/cw to facilitate spine cabling works

Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator BT

Location From Opp The Junc Of Button Street To Adj Beech House On Inglewhite Road

Lancaster Road

Restrictions Road Closure

Description Non excavation road closure to sit around cherry picker to access telecoms mast for maintenance works

Dates 17/09/2017 - 17/09/2017

Operator Vodafone

Location Mast Is On The Roof Of Lancaster House 30M South Of Ringway

Lightfoot Lane

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Manhole cable work.3 way lights required to provide safe access to carriageway manhole for cable works.

Dates 11/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator BT

Location Lightfoot Lane, Junction With Wychnor, Pr40ae

Manchester Road

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Gang to carry out sewer lining in carriageway on behalf of united utilities

Dates 14/09/2017 - 16/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Outside 138 (Mh 5107)

Minster Park

Restrictions Give and take

Description Lay approx 520ms in the footway and the verge, 210ms in the carriageway

Dates 12/09/2017 - 10/10/2017

Operator Virgin Media

Location From Merry Trees Lane To Adj Number 70

Moorside Lane

Restrictions Give and take

Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged stop tap frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in carriageway

Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator United Utilities Water Limited

Location Side Of Bell Fold Bridge

Sandy Lane

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Connect onto existing gas main and lay approx 8.5m of new gas pipe in c/w discon also taking place in same trench, lights for road crossing

Dates 11/09/2017 - 15/09/2017

Operator Fulcrum Pipelines Limited

Location Outside Opposite Parish Centre And Nursery School

Sidgreaves Lane

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Ashton on ribble - 423681 - sidgreaves lane - traffic management to facilitate bt openreach fibre cabling works - with no excavation - for tl heads only

Dates 14/09/2017 - 20/09/2017

Operator BT

Location At The Junction With Hoyles Lane On Sidgreaves Lane

Whittingham Lane

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Broughton, lancashire - 384676 - remedial works ha - to clear highway defect in fw

Dates 12/09/2017 - 13/09/2017

Operator BT

Location O/S 134 To O/S 126A On Whittingham Lane

Woodplumpton Road

Work Status About To Start

Restrictions Two-way signals

Description Catforth 427279 - blockages - excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Dates 12/09/2017 - 14/09/2017

Operator BT

Location In F/W O/S West View, Woodplumpton Road

Wychnor

Work Status About To Start

Restrictions Multi-way signals

Description Manhole cable work.3 way lights required to provide safe access to carriageway manhole for cable works.

Dates 11/09/2017 - 12/09/2017

Operator BT

Location Wychnor Junction With Lightfoot Lane, Pr40ae