Preston roadworks update

The news that the £32m Broughton Bypass is set to open in October was welcomed by commuters around Preston this week.
And drivers who have struggled through the roadworks on Blackpool Road (at the New Hall Lane junction), Tithebarn Street and London Road will be pleased to hear that these works have already been completed, according to Lancashire County Council.
But with more a further 17 roads in Preston set to be affected by new roadworks starting soon, it seems that drivers will need to be patient a little while longer.
Three-way lights are scheduled to be installed on Lightfoot Lane on Monday September 11 to allow for manhole cable work.
And work is due to be carried out between September 12 and 13 on Whittingham Lane by BT which will require two-way signals.
Temporary traffic lights are also set to be put in place on Wychnor by BT between September 11 and 12.
A spokessman for Lancashire County Council said: "Around £19m of planned maintenance to highways [in Lancashire] has already been agreed this year.
"We do much of this work during the better weather over the summer months, to take advantage of the roads being quieter when the schools are off to try to minimise disruption.
"Recent weeks have been a busy period for these roadworks and we hope people are now seeing the results with better road surfaces in many places.
"We're also looking forward to being able to open the new Broughton Bypass next month, and see the benefits that brings in terms of better journeys around the north of Preston."
For a full list of work scheduled to take place in Preston according to the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin, please use Ctrl+F and search for a road name below.
Details of roads in Preston where permits have been issued to allow roadwork to take place according to Lancashire County Council's Roadworks bulletin as of September 10 2017
Brunswick Place
Description Dig down to determine cause of carriageway depression
Dates 10/09/2017 - 14/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Outside Number 7
Channel Way
Restrictions Lane closure
Description 40m telecommunications tower located at preston port way is to be painted, during the painting arqiva will also be installing full environmental protection netting. The tower is very close to the highway, so due to the highway being in the high risk drop zone of the tower arqiva have decided that a highway lane closure will be necessary.
Dates 04/09/2017 - 01/10/2017
Operator
Location Channel Way, Preston
Cottam Way
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Widening of existing footway to form cycleway, installation of toucan crossings and traffic signals with associated infrastructure, construction of new footways, linear drainage, traffic calming, vehicular entrances into new development, construction of pedestrian islands, street lighting and road markings
Dates 03/04/2017 - 02/10/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Cottam Way Fm Jnctn Of Lead Road - 120M Before Jctn Tom Benson Way
Cow Hill
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Give and take
Description Ribbleton 360379 - to build new soft/ unsurfaced joint box in verge
Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator BT
Location O/S Old Field Farm On Cow Hill
Cromwell Road
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Lay approx 100m duct in footway& 10m in carriageway
Dates 04/09/2017 - 08/09/2017
Operator Virgin Media
Location From Hamilton Road To Adj To 73
Dale Street
Work StatusIn Progress
RestrictionsPriority working
DescriptionOpen cut excavation to install logger box to monitor flow of sewer works on behalf of united utilities
Dates10/09/2017 - 10/09/2017
OperatorUnited Utilities Water Limited
LocationSide Of 6 Church Street
Dundonald Street
Restrictions Give and take
Description Repair defective reinstatement in footway
Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Outside Number 13
Durton Lane
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Works associated with broughton bypass
Dates 27/01/2017 - 31/10/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location From The A6 Garstang Road To Just Beyond The M55 Bridge
Eastway
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Install new entrance and signalise the junction and all accociated works
Dates 08/06/2017 - 11/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Jun Lightfoot Lane. Barrett Site
Eaves Lane
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Catforth - 8 - 401702 - build joint box and duct - to build new jrc4 joint box and lay approx 110m of duct 54/56 in carraigeway
Dates 04/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From Opp The Croft To Home Land Eaves Lane On Eaves Lane
Edward Street
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Safe working whilst construction works take place - see licence 5509
Dates 31/10/2016 - 31/10/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Jct Corporation Street For 55 Metres
Egerton Road
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged 600 x 600 clean water manhole frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in carriageway
Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location At The Side Of Number 28 Pedders Lane, Close To The Junction
Fylde Road
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Surface dressing, one day within closure period.
Dates 24/08/2017 - 05/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Fylde Street To Start Of Dual Carriageway
Garstang Road
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Works associated with broughton bypass
Dates 21/01/2016 - 31/08/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location M55 Junction 1 To Church Lane
Garstang Road
RestrictionsTwo-way signals
Description Immediate works to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by uu. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on water main in footway carriageway
Dates 06/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Outside Number 730
Haighton Green Lane
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Ribbleton - 360449 - duct overlays - civils - overlay - lay approx 82m of duct 54/56 in soft/ unsurfaced to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Dates 06/09/2017 - 08/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From The Entrance Of Haighton Manor To Approx 82M South West On Haighton Green Lane
Halfpenny Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Installation of sw & rising main down highway, upgrade of foul pipeline. Instalation of manholes to suit. Works within footway,carriageway & verge. Tm: road closure (access only)
Dates 26/06/2017 - 18/12/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location From Whittingham Road To Outside 16
Hope Street
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Give and take
Description Immediate works to prevent unplanned interruption of service provided by uu - make safe to void in carriageway
Dates 05/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Outside Car Park / Rear Of 32 Edward Street
Hoyles Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Stop / Go boards
Description Ashton on ribble 423775 - remedial works - to clear internal defect in verge
Dates 10/09/2017 - 10/09/2017
Operator BT
Location In C/W From Opp 187 To 201 Hoyles Lane
Lea Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Installation of new lv cable, opencut to feed new site. 2 way lights po ref key/139
Dates 04/09/2017 - 14/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location New Development Adj Smiths Arms - Lea Lane
Lea Road
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Traffic signals required to allow construction vehicle to enter/leave site. Both lights will be set permanently to green permanently except for when deliveries are taking place in which case both lights will be turned to red for no more than two minutes.
Dates 02/02/2017 - 02/07/2018
Operator Network Rail -Promoters National
Location At The Railway Bridge
Marsh Lane
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Road closure to enable safe working on construction site
Dates 31/10/2016 - 31/10/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location From Jct With Corporation Street To Car Park Entrance
New Hall Lane
Restrictions Give and take
Description Drainage dig down and investigation due to major road collapse
Dates 04/09/2017 - 08/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Outside 526
Pedders Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Signal head - permit for information only - no fee to be charged - works relate to permit reference hz101 520001776819-0010
Dates 08/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location At The Junction Of Egerton Road
Ring Way
Restrictions Lane closure
Description Pre-surface dressing patching. Operating between 09:00 and 15:00 to minimise disruption. Full length of scheme from church road to frenchwood avenue.
Dates 26/07/2017 - 26/07/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Church Road To Stanley Street
Scotch Green Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Brock - 399047 - duct overlays - lay approx 155m of duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Dates 28/08/2017 - 11/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From The Junction Of Bilsborrow Lane To App 155M Ne On Scotch Green Lane
Stanley Street
Restrictions Lane closure
Description Pre-surface dressing patching. One day on site, operating between 09:30 and 15:00.
Dates 26/07/2017 - 26/07/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Ring Way To New Hall Lane
Strand Road
Restrictions Stop / Go boards
Description Surface dressing- the process should take 1-2 days but the process is affected by weather and plant problems so a 1 month period is required
Dates 22/06/2017 - 20/07/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Broadgate To Guild Way
Strand Road
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Surface dressing. It is necessary to provide a road closure, 20:00 to 06:00, for three nights in order to complete these works safely and efficiently. These works remain weather dependent and flexible diversion via strand road, marsh lane, ring way, corporation street, fishergate hill, liverpool road, leyland road, golden way, guild way, channel way and junction road.
Dates 22/08/2017 - 30/09/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Broadgate To Guild Way
Sylvancroft
Restrictions Give and take
Description Build new ducts, chambers, swept tees, vmsd1 cabinets.
Dates 30/08/2017 - 06/10/2017
Operator Virgin Media
Location From Outstide Number 1 To Number 133 Sylvancroft
Whittingham Lane
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Broughton, lancashire - 430938 - other - new site provision - lay approx 100m of duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From S/O 208 To Opp 203 On Whittingham Lane
Whittingham Lane
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Immediate works to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by uu. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on apparatus in footway carriageway
Dates 08/09/2017 - 14/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Outside Number 87A
Whittingham Road
Work Status In Progress
Restrictions Stop / Go boards
Description Surface dressing. One day on site within proposed window.
Dates 12/06/2017 - 12/07/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location Halfpenny Lane To Ribble Valley Boundary
Whittingham Road
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Installation of sw & rising main down highway, upgrade of foul pipeline. Instalation of manholes to suit. Works within footway,carriageway & verge. Tm: road closure (access only)
Dates 26/07/2017 - 18/12/2017
Operator Lancashire County Council
Location From Derby Road To Half Penny Lane
Woodplumpton Road
Restrictions Priority working
Description Locate and excavate 1 blockage in existing duct remedial wk in cway
Dates 07/09/2017 - 11/09/2017
Operator BT
Location Permit Req In Cway Outside 84, Woodplumpton Road Remedial Wk Only
ABOUT TO START - Details of roads in Preston where permits have been issued to allow roadwork to take place according to Lancashire County Council's Roadworks bulletin as of September 10 2017
Blackpool Road
Restrictions Lane closure
Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged clean water hydrant frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in footway
Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location 318
Catforth Road
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Catforth - 421008 - other - new site provision - excavate and lay 170m duct and build 2 new joint boxes in fw and verge from existing jrc14 to new site entrance
Dates 11/09/2017 - 13/09/2017
Operator BT
Location Opp The Junction Of Green Lane To Opp Tan Pit Farm On Catforth Road
Colwyn Place
Restrictions Give and take
Description Outside 1a and 1b colwyn place
Dates 11/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator National Grid Gas Plc
Location Lay New Gas Main And 2 X New Gas Services 10M From Main Infarsidefootway
Cross Street
Restrictions Give and take
Description Lay new domestic service 2m from main in near side footway
Dates 12/09/2017 - 14/09/2017
Operator National Grid Gas Plc
Location Outside 19 Cross Street
Cross Street
Restrictions Give and take
Description Excavate joint bay with up to 7 metres of track in footway for new supply to property
Dates 15/09/2017 - 22/09/2017
Operator Electicity North West
Location Outside 19
Hillcrest Avenue
Restrictions Give and take
Description Replace 1 x bt pole
Dates 11/09/2017 - 13/09/2017
Operator BT
Location Hillcrest Ave O/S 12 (Ingol), Hillcrest Avenue
Hoyles Lane
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Ashton on ribble - 423681 - other - new site provision - excavate and lay 155m duct in fw/cw/verge from existing jrc14 to new site entrance
Dates 14/09/2017 - 20/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From O/S 268 To The Junction With Sidgreaves Lane On Hoyles Lane
Inglewhite Road
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Garstang 359799 - blockages - excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw/verge/cw to facilitate spine cabling works
Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator BT
Location From Opp The Junc Of Button Street To Adj Beech House On Inglewhite Road
Lancaster Road
Restrictions Road Closure
Description Non excavation road closure to sit around cherry picker to access telecoms mast for maintenance works
Dates 17/09/2017 - 17/09/2017
Operator Vodafone
Location Mast Is On The Roof Of Lancaster House 30M South Of Ringway
Lightfoot Lane
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Manhole cable work.3 way lights required to provide safe access to carriageway manhole for cable works.
Dates 11/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator BT
Location Lightfoot Lane, Junction With Wychnor, Pr40ae
Manchester Road
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Gang to carry out sewer lining in carriageway on behalf of united utilities
Dates 14/09/2017 - 16/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Outside 138 (Mh 5107)
Minster Park
Restrictions Give and take
Description Lay approx 520ms in the footway and the verge, 210ms in the carriageway
Dates 12/09/2017 - 10/10/2017
Operator Virgin Media
Location From Merry Trees Lane To Adj Number 70
Moorside Lane
Restrictions Give and take
Description Open cut excavation required to replace existing damaged stop tap frame and cover to prevent circumstances, which might cause damage to people or property. Works required at the request of the regional highways inspector, in carriageway
Dates 13/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator United Utilities Water Limited
Location Side Of Bell Fold Bridge
Sandy Lane
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Connect onto existing gas main and lay approx 8.5m of new gas pipe in c/w discon also taking place in same trench, lights for road crossing
Dates 11/09/2017 - 15/09/2017
Operator Fulcrum Pipelines Limited
Location Outside Opposite Parish Centre And Nursery School
Sidgreaves Lane
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Ashton on ribble - 423681 - sidgreaves lane - traffic management to facilitate bt openreach fibre cabling works - with no excavation - for tl heads only
Dates 14/09/2017 - 20/09/2017
Operator BT
Location At The Junction With Hoyles Lane On Sidgreaves Lane
Whittingham Lane
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Broughton, lancashire - 384676 - remedial works ha - to clear highway defect in fw
Dates 12/09/2017 - 13/09/2017
Operator BT
Location O/S 134 To O/S 126A On Whittingham Lane
Woodplumpton Road
Work Status About To Start
Restrictions Two-way signals
Description Catforth 427279 - blockages - excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Dates 12/09/2017 - 14/09/2017
Operator BT
Location In F/W O/S West View, Woodplumpton Road
Wychnor
Work Status About To Start
Restrictions Multi-way signals
Description Manhole cable work.3 way lights required to provide safe access to carriageway manhole for cable works.
Dates 11/09/2017 - 12/09/2017
Operator BT
Location Wychnor Junction With Lightfoot Lane, Pr40ae
