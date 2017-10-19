Preston roads flooded after heavy rain

A busy Preston junction has flooded after this afternoon's rain.

Blackpool Road at the junction of Greaves Town Lane and Lea Road was under water at 5pm this evening.

Cars were seen turning round to avoid the area while other drivers took the plunge.

Steve Mills, from Lea, who contacted the Post to warn others of the dangers, said: "It's like that all the time, especially when it rains heavily and it's not even been that bad this afternoon.

"Traffic is just splashing through it and cars are even turning around.

"I'd managed to just about walk round the side. It really needs to be sorted out. Kids are out playing in it and it stinks."