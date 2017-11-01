Preston Bus station car park partially re-opens

Two levels of Preston Bus Station have re-opened whilst work on the building’s regeneration continues.

Levels one and two re-opened to the public yesterday, with the north ramp re-opening at lunchtime.

It means that from today, the south ramp will close for the next stage of work on the car park levels, which involves closing a section of the car park on all levels at the Guild Hall end of the building.

Signing will direct vehicles to the north ramp during this work.

Andrew Barrow, project manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “The latest work on levels one and two is nearly completed and they are about to reopen, so we’re now moving onto the next stage of the project.

“We hope that people will continue to bear with us while this work is carried out. We’re doing everything we can to minimise the disruption caused.

Other redevelopment work is ongoing with improvements to the concourse and the creation of the new coach station.