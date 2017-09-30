Police chase ends in crash and arrest at Preston Docks

A BMW driver was arrested on Saturday night (September 30) following a police chase in Preston.

The blue car collided with a traffic light on Peddlers Lane, north of Preston Docks, at around 7pm.

The pursuit between Lancashire Police and the BMW started at Lea Gate, going down the A583 Watery Lane into Ashton-On-Ribble.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving under the influence of illegal drugs, and failing to stop for a police vehicle.