Motorway police are currently attending the incident after receiving reports of an elderly man walking on the hard shoulder of the M6.

Police were made aware of the incident by five callers at around 6am this morning (5 December) who reported seeing the man dressed in black with a walking stick walking on the hard shoulder.

Speed restrictions have been put in place around junction 31 of the Northbound carriageway by the Tickled Trout services.

More to follow.