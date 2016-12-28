New bus lane plans for Preston city centre

Motorists are set to be banned from more of Preston city centre, under new measures planned by Lancashire County Council.

The authority is proposing to turn Tithbarn Street near the bus station into a bus, taxi and cycle-only road, to remove traffic from the area between St John’s Shopping centre and the markets.

The works, which will cost more than £400,000 and be paid for with Department for Transport funding, are also hoped to remove a “rat run” through Cheapside.

County Coun John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport, has agreed for the scheme to go ahead, unless it is called in by Friday.

A report said: “It is proposed that buses will exit the bus station at the northern end of Tithebarn Street at a new egress junction.

“Buses heading toward the north and west of Preston will then travel along Tithebarn Street, turn right along Old Vicarage eventually heading north on Lancaster Road.

“The southern stretch of Tithebarn Street (beyond the junction with Old Vicarage) would be restricted to buses, taxis, cyclists and authorised service vehicles only.

“Along with introducing a right turn only on Earl Street at Lancaster Road this allows the effective removal of traffic in the area between St John’s shopping centre and the Markets, which enhances the pedestrian routes to the city from the bus station and principal car park.

“The current through traffic on Tithebarn Street will be rerouted to the west of the bus station along Carlisle Street.

“This change would also remove a current rat run though Cheapside, therefore improving the environment of Preston’s civic core area which includes the Flag Market and Harris with the nearby Post Office building hotel development.”

Town centre councillor Drew Gale said the work was “necessary” ahead of the bus station and Youth Zone developments, and said: “It needs less traffic to make it viable and appropriate.”