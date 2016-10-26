Motorway delays after seven-vehicle crash

Commuters heading towards the Preston area were caught up in delays this morning after a seven-vehicle shunt blocked part of the M65 motorway.

Police say a van and six cars collided on the westbound carriageway between Jct 4 at Blackburn and Jct 3 at Hoghton at around 6.40am, blocking the outside lane of two.

Traffic was able to get past the incident on the inside lane, but only slowly, causing tailbacks as emergency services dealt with the crash.

A police spokesman said drivers had suffered only “minor” injuries.