Motorway closed

The M6 was shut in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision near Preston early this afternoon.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 30 and is believed to have involved up to five vehicles.

Emergency services then halted traffic on the southbound side to allow the air ambulance to land on the carriageway.

One report said the incident involved a medical emergency.

Police introduced a rolling road block and halted all traffic at junction 31 around 1.30pm. The motorway is not expected to fully re-open until 4.30pm.

The number of casualties and the extent of their injuries is currently not known.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M6. The motorway is closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for some time.

“We would urge motorists to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”