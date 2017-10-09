Motorway BLOCKED after vehicle overturns

The M6 northbound is closed after a collision involving an overturned car.

The collision took place within Junction 29, with traffic diverting using exit and entry slip roads.

The overturned vehicle at Junction 29. Photo: Lancs Road Police.

North West Motorway Police said: "Vehicle is on its side adjacent to Junction 29 northbound exit slip road, all traffic coming off at Junction 29, avoid the area, heavily congested."

Highways England said: "The event is expected to clear between 16:30 and 16:45."

North West Air Ambulance were en-route to the location but were not required, with Lancashire Road Police confirming that there were only minor injuries.

Delays of 45 minutes were reported by Highways England at 4pm, with congestion all the way to Junction 27.

Traffic queuing back to Leyland Junction 28

More information to follow.