Motorists warned of disruption at major city junction

Temporary traffic lights are being installed on a major junction in Preston, which is likely to cause disruption to people’s journeys.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place later this afternoon (Thursday, June 8) at the junctions of London Road with New Hall Lane and Queen Street.

During this work, the permanent traffic lights will need to be switched off due to a problem with the control system.

Lancashire County Council is warning people to expect delays while the work takes place, which will involve digging up a section of the carriageway. This is likely to be completed towards the end of next week. The fault has been caused by an electrical cable, which will need replacing.

Daniel Herbert, Lancashire County Council’s highways group manager, said: “There’s an issue affecting the traffic signals on London Road, which we’ve already tried to fix. Unfortunately this will now require work on the road itself.

“It’s estimated that this unscheduled work could take around a week to complete. We’re currently working with the engineers to determine how we can carry out this urgent work.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused while these temporary traffic lights are in place and ask people to leave more time for travelling around the city, until the lights are working again.”