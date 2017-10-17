Motorcyclist seriously injured in road accident

Have your say

A busy Preston road was closed this evening following a serious accident involving a motorcyclist.

Police closed the road at the junction of Victoria Road and Chorley Road due to the incident at a mini roundabout.

Lancashire Police said it was a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist, who was thought to have suffered ‘serious’ injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 7pm.

Accident investigators were making their way to the scene where an ambulance was in attendance.

Lancashire Police said the road was completely closed and was likely to remain so for two hours.